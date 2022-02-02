Gulf and Wakulla Counties have been awarded money through the Resilient Florida Grant Program for environmental resilience projects in those counties.
The projects will enhance Florida’s efforts to protect inland and coastal communities from the impacts of sea-level rise, intensified storms, and flooding .
In total, 113 projects statewide will share in the over 404 million dollars.
Gulf County will receive nearly 9.4 million dollars for a 3 year project to help protect roads that are subject to severe flooding.
Their match for that funding will be just over 47 thousand dollars.
Three projects in Wakulla County were funded for a total of 2.6 million dollars.
Those projects include improvements to a coastal evacuation route as well as flood mitigation and retrofits for coastal lift stations.
