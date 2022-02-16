Florida welcomed 30.9 million visitors between October and December 2021, marking the second consecutive quarter that overall visitation has surpassed 2019, pre-pandemic levels.
Overall in 2021, Florida had nearly 118 million domestic visitors, the highest level in state history.
Preliminary estimates from VISIT FLORIDA show that 29 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a 57 percent increase from the same period in 2020, and a 7 percent increase from 2019.
Approximately 1.5 million overseas visitors came to Florida in Q4 of 2021, an increase of 198 percent from 2020.
In addition, 359,000 Canadian travelers visited Florida between October and December of 2021, nearly three times as many as in the previous quarter.
No comments:
Post a Comment