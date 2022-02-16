If you are planning your spring garden, a web series created by the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Program will start this week to help you be successful.
A free virtual series for home gardeners returns for its 3rd year in 2022 with a slate of new topics including the ever-popular tomato, pollinator-friendly gardening, and even subtropical fruits.
The series is aired on both Zoom and the “Gardening in the Panhandle” Facebook page.
Events are live on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Eastern, with the first session, “Growing Tomatoes in Northwest Florida,” this Thursday, February 17th.
Other programs will discuss Turfgrass and Groundcovers, Subtropical Fruits for the Florida Panhandle and Native Pollinators and their Favorite Flowers.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1288895581614174?ref=newsfeed
