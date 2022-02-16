The dredging projects for the Eastpoint Channel and 2 mile channel are going to cost an additional million dollars, but the county is relatively sure it can come up with the extra money, it's just not sure when.
Special projects consultant Alan Pierce told county commissioners on Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers will need an extra million dollars to fully dredge both channels.
That will bring the total cost of both projects to about 7 million dollars.
The Corps said the price could remain the same if they don't dredge the north/south arm of 2 mile channel but commissioners said that section is one of the most important to have dredged.
The north/ south arm is one of main access points for fishermen to get to the bay so it has to be accessible.
Alan Pierce said he is pretty sure the county can get the additional money from the the Gulf Consortium, a group created after the BP oil spill which is distributing billions of dollars in BP oil spill money to counties that were hit hardest by the spill.
The Consortium is already funding most of the dredging project.
The question is when the additional money would become available.
He said the county might have to do some short term financing until the consortium money comes through.
The county does want to get these dredging projects started as soon as possible.
These dredging projects have been waiting for years.
The Eastpoint Channel hasn't been dredged since 1985 and is now so shallow most boats can't even use it except on high tide.
That channel will be dredged from just west of the Eastpoint boat ramp to Barbers Seafood on the East, the original length, width and depth of the channel.
The two mile channel will be dredged from the mouth of the Apalachicola River to the Olin B. Ward waterfront park.
