The playground equipment at the public beach area of St. George Island is being removed this week until it can be replaced.
Much of the children's playground at the public beach on St. George Island has been closed for the past few weeks because the equipment is deteriorating and is unsafe to use.
The county has already applied for a state grant to fund new equipment, and that application has made it to the state's recommended funding list.
This is not the first time the playground has had to be replaced.
Because of the harsh conditions of being so close to salt water, the metal playground equipment has had to be replaced about every 7 years.
The Parks and Recreations Department said it is investigating other materials that might last longer.
