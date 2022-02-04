Franklin County commissioners have agreed to declare the work needed at Womack Creek an emergency so they can get repairs done there as soon as possible.
Womack Creek is in the Tate's hall State Forest, and the problem is the stone headwall allowing people to drive over the creek has separated on the west side and is now leaning toward the water.
The county's engineers said driving some temporary sheetpiles might provide a short term fix, though they will consider other options too.
Franklin County has signed an agreement with the Department of Transportation to fully repair the headwall including building new headwalls, cleaning and repairs the arch corrugated metal pipes, and adding barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.
The problem is that money won't be available until next year and the repairs need to be done now.
By declaring the repairs an emergency, the county is able to bypass the required bid policy and hire someone quickly.
They have also approved spending up to 25 thousand dollars on the repairs.
