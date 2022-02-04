FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Margaret is a beautiful, gentle and very sweet Redbone Coonhound. People often ask us what kind of dog makes a good family pet and we always say hounds. They tend to be loving and easy going companions, happy to be close by your side wherever you are (unless they catch a scent they can't resist!). If you are considering adopting a family pet, remember: Hounds aren't just for hunting anymore!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
