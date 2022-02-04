Getting Out in Gulf County

If you are a homeowner or property owner in the coastal area of South Gulf County
You Need to Attend
Coastal Community Association’s (CCA)
Winter Meeting
February 5, 2022
10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
In-Person: First United Methodist Church Port Saint Joe
Facebook Live: South Gulf County Coastal Community Association
The Coastal Community Association is a volunteer group of Gulf County residents who live in the coastal zone of Gulf County. Since 2007, they have been working with county, state and U.S. officials to help preserve Gulf County’s unique coastal area and to plan for its future.
Twice a year CCA brings together local, state and national speakers to discuss issues facing Gulf County’s coastal areas. On February 5, you will hear from:
State Officials:
- Senator Lorranne Ausley
- Fl Representative Jason Shoaf (via video)
County Officials:
- Commissioner Phil McCroan
- Gulf County Staff
- Sheriff Mike Harrison
- Property Appraiser Mitch Burke
- Tourist Development Council
County Organizations:
- South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department
- Gulf County Citizens Long Term Recovery Team
Some Issues to be discussed
- What impact on St Joe Bay and Indian Pass Lagoon does the new ordinance adding the 30% rule for Commercial have?
- What are the rules and timelines for the FEMA berms for Indian Pass, St Joe Beach and the Cape?
- What is happening with the Indian Pass Road and bridge on 30A just before IP?
- What is happening with the Offshore Barriers on the Cape?
- What access/egress roads are being considered for South Gulf County?
- What is planned for Salinas Park?
- What is happening with the well at White City to bring water to South Gulf County
- What is the tax base doing?
- What are TDC plans?
Don’t miss this informative meeting and to learn of opportunities that you can become involved with that make Gulf County a great place in which to live, work and play.
No comments:
Post a Comment