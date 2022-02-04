Friday, February 4, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

If you are a homeowner or property owner in the coastal area of South Gulf County

You Need to Attend

Coastal Community Association’s (CCA)
Winter Meeting
February 5, 2022
10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
In-Person: First United Methodist Church Port Saint Joe
Facebook Live: South Gulf County Coastal Community Association

The Coastal Community Association is a volunteer group of Gulf County residents who live in the coastal zone of Gulf County. Since 2007, they have been working with county, state and U.S. officials to help preserve Gulf County’s unique coastal area and to plan for its future.

Twice a year CCA brings together local, state and national speakers to discuss issues facing Gulf County’s coastal areas. On February 5, you will hear from:

State Officials:
  • Senator Lorranne Ausley
  • Fl Representative Jason Shoaf (via video)

County Officials:
  • Commissioner Phil McCroan
  • Gulf County Staff
  • Sheriff Mike Harrison
  • Property Appraiser Mitch Burke
  • Tourist Development Council

County Organizations:
  • South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department
  • Gulf County Citizens Long Term Recovery Team

Some Issues to be discussed
  1. What impact on St Joe Bay and Indian Pass Lagoon does the new ordinance adding the 30% rule for Commercial have?
  2. What are the rules and timelines for the FEMA berms for Indian Pass, St Joe Beach and the Cape?
  3. What is happening with the Indian Pass Road and bridge on 30A just before IP?
  4. What is happening with the Offshore Barriers on the Cape?
  5. What access/egress roads are being considered for South Gulf County?
  6. What is planned for Salinas Park?
  7. What is happening with the well at White City to bring water to South Gulf County
  8. What is the tax base doing?
  9. What are TDC plans?

Don’t miss this informative meeting and to learn of opportunities that you can become involved with that make Gulf County a great place in which to live, work and play.

Come support the kids going to camp and enjoy ice cream for breakfast!
RAISE YOUR HAND if you are as excited as we are because the Port St Joe Saltair Farmers Market kicks off its 2022 year this Saturday February 5, 2022!! Hours are 9 AM -1 PM ET.
The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturday starting in February thru the first weekend of December at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons Park. The market is a 501c3 non-profit staffed by volunteers.
𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
305 Cecil G. Costin Sr Blvd Port Saint Joe, FL
Bingo Night!
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2022 AT 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM CST
John C Gainous VFW Post 10069 - The Friendliest Post on the Coast

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022 AT 9 AM EST
Beach Cleanup & Tram Tour
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Show a little love for our beaches and join the effort to clean up prior to shorebird and sea turtle nesting season. Participants will remove litter that might endanger these species from both the bay and gulf beaches.

Friends of St. Joseph State Parks will offer prizes for the largest and most unique items found during the cleanup. Participants should bring a fillable water bottle, shoes that can get wet and dirty, and a hat and sunscreen.

After the cleanup a tram tour of the northern half of the park will be offered on a first come first serve basis. Learn more about the park, the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, and other ways you can help the park!

Come for one event or stay for both!
Cleanup: 9-11 AM ET
Tram Tour: 11 AM ET
Stretch your legs for our Annual Breeze by the Bay 5K and 10K!

On Friday, March 4th, you can register and pick up your bag at The Mill Mercantile and Social from 4:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET.

Saturday, March 5th, we will run for a cause! Same-day registrations will be available from 8:00 AM ET to 8:30AM. The run will officially start at 9:00 AM.

The race will begin at 9:00 AM ET located at 101 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The race will wind down the paved path along the beach throughout the Windmark community.

Register Here
﻿Every Wednesday, you can find our business consultant, Dr. Len Eichler, at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!

Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!

We are here to help your business grow and succeed!



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid Ave Port St Joe, FL 32456
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

