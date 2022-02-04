The St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve will hold its annual Winter Bay Day celebration on Saturday from 8 till 4.
The St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve was established in 1995 to protect the surrounding uplands for preservation of the bay’s pristine natural resources and water quality.
Winter Bay Day is a celebration of the natural beauty of the St. Joseph Bay Preserves.
The Bay Day events include tram tours through the heart of the preserve, birding and nature walks, and a traditional low country boil.
Four tram tours will be offered on Bay Day at 9:30am, 11:00am, 12:30pm, & 2:00pm EST
During the tram tours, guests will view rare, native and endangered plants as well as some of the native animals in the Preserve.
There will also be two birding tours offered at 7:45 AM and 11 AM.
Low country boil will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a $12 donation benefiting The Friends of St. Joseph Bay Preserves
There will also be live Music throughout the day and a silent Auction offering many great prizes from local sponsors.
You can find the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve at 3915 State Road 30-A in Port St. Joe.
You can get more information about Bay Day on-line at www.stjosephbaypreserves.org
.
No comments:
Post a Comment