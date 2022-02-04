If you are a homeowner in Franklin County – this is the time to apply for your homestead exemption.
You can apply for a homestead exemption of up to 50 thousand dollars on your primary residence.
Some senior citizens can qualify for an additional exemption if they are 65 years or older and meet certain income requirements
If this year is your first time applying for a homestead exemption you will need to provide certain documentation including your social security number, Florida Drivers license and vehicle registrations, and proof of home ownership.
A current utility bill at the homestead address is needed and if you have kids, the school location of your dependent children.
If you are a registered voter, you must vote in Franklin County.
Both signatures are required for married couples.
For more information about applying for homestead exemption stop by the Franklin county Property Appraisers office or call 653-9236.
And remember, do it soon, you must complete your exemption application by March 1st.
