Franklin County has accepted a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grant that will allow the county to purchase and place generators at strategic response locations insuring that power will remain on after major events like hurricanes.
The grant award will fund 75% of the costs for large surface mounted, hard wired generators at the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center, the Weems East Medical Clinic in Carrabelle, and Weems Hospital in Apalachicola.
It will also fund the installation of two generators at the Apalachicola Regional Airport.
The match for the generators will be funded by a grant provided by the Department of Economic Opportunity so the county will have no out-of-pocket expense.
The grant will also provide for a portable trailer generator unit for the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola.
The match for that will be funded by the Courthouse Maintenance budget.
