February 17th and 18th in Apalachicola
Last Day to register is February 14th
Join VISIT FLORIDA and the Adventure Travel and Trade Association (ATTA) for a two-day Adventure Travel/Ecotourism Marketing Program taking place February 17 and 18 in Apalachicola. The program will focus on creating effective trade relations and marketing to the adventure traveler. 

The goal of this program is to strengthen the capacity of Florida's unique rural destinations to compete successfully in the adventure travel/ecotourism market. Registration for DMOs and tourism operators (hotels, shops, restaurants, outdoor activity providers, associations etc.) is only $45 per person per day and covers the cost of lunch and refreshments during program hours.

This program is sponsored by VISIT FLORIDA and delivered by practicing industry leaders who live and breathe the current adventure travel marketplace.



Added Activity for Class Attendees


