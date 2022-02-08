FWC Job Announcement: FWRI 77907449, OPS Biological Scientist I (Molluscan Fisheries, Eastpoint)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - 77907449
Date: Feb 7, 2022
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 567064
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Working Title: OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - 77907449
Position Number: 77907449
Rate of Pay: $17-18 per hour, Depending on Experience
Posting Closing Date: 02/26/2022
OPEN COMPETITIVE ANNOUNCEMENT
FWC: Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
Section: Marine Fisheries Research
Subsection: Marine Fisheries Biology- Molluscan Fisheries
This is an OPS position that does not provide moving expenses.
WHAT IS OPS EMPLOYMENT? Other Personal Services (OPS) employment is a temporary employer/employee relationship used solely for accomplishing short term or intermittent tasks. OPS are at-will employees and are subject to actions such as pay changes, changes to work assignment and terminations at the recommendation of the employer.
Job Description and Duties:
This is a full time OPS position with the Molluscan fisheries research group at the FWC facility in Eastpoint, Florida. This position will primarily assist with oyster monitoring research in Apalachicola Bay, St. Andrew Bay, and Pensacola Bay. Duties include, but are not limited to:
This position will involve prolonged, intensive field work in adverse and physically challenging conditions during all months of the year, including overtime, multi-day field efforts. Many work days will reach or exceed 12 hours in duration and may require overnight travel. Laboratory work will often be repetitive and tedious. Because sampling will occur year-round, this position will require effective use of time to balance field work with laboratory and office duties as they pertain to research goals, including close communication with the supervisor.
Minimum Qualifications:
A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences, proof of open water scuba certification from a nationally accredited organization, and a valid driver's license.
Preferred Qualifications:
Professional experience with marine benthic invertebrates and current AAUS scientific diving certification.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
To Apply:
Applicants are required to submit a complete, up-to-date, State of Florida Employment Application Profile electronically in People First (https://jobs.myflorida.com/) by the closing date listed. Resumes and supporting documentation may be submitted at the same time you are applying online but does not replace the requirement for a completed State of Florida Employment Application Profile. If you experience technical difficulties during the application process or when attaching documents, call People First staffing at 1-877-562-7287.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
