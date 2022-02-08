Torreya State Park - State Geologic Site Designation (2/21/22)

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
Celebrate Torreya State Park's
Designation as a State Geological Site
~State geologist will lead two-hour hike after the ceremony~
Explore the unique geology of the Torreya bluffs.
Join Florida Geological Survey staff at Torreya State Park to celebrate its designation as a state geological site. Florida State Geologist Harley Means will lead a two-hour hike through Torreya while interpreting the unique geology of the park.
WHAT: Designation Ceremony and Guided Hike
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
WHERE: Torreya State Park (meet behind the Gregory House)
HOW: Register online here.
Water, sun protection, walking sticks, and shoes with ankle support are recommended.
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
