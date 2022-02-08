Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Torreya State Park - State Geologic Site Designation (2/21/22)

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTACT: Sarah Erb, Sarah.Erb@FloridaDEP.gov

Celebrate Torreya State Park's

Designation as a State Geological Site

~State geologist will lead two-hour hike after the ceremony~

Torreya Rock Bluff

Explore the unique geology of the Torreya bluffs.

Join Florida Geological Survey staff at Torreya State Park to celebrate its designation as a state geological site. Florida State Geologist Harley Means will lead a two-hour hike through Torreya while interpreting the unique geology of the park. 

WHAT:      Designation Ceremony and Guided Hike

WHEN:      Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
                  Ceremony: 9:50 a.m. EST
                  Hike: 10:45 a.m. EST

WHERE:   Torreya State Park (meet behind the Gregory House)
                  2576 N.W. Torreya Park Road 
                  Bristol, FL 32321

HOW:       Register online here. 

Parking for the ceremony is available near the Gregory House. See the park map for details. After the ceremony, hikers should park by the entrance gates. The hike down to Rock Bluff will begin at the nearby trail access point. 

Water, sun protection, walking sticks, and shoes with ankle support are recommended.



