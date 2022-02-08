The Friends of the Franklin County Library will hold a ribbon cutting this month for the new gazebo at the library in Eastpoint.
The gazebo is already in place and work is currently being completed on a brick paver path connecting the gazebo to the library building.
The ribbon cutting for the project will be held on February the 10th at 4 PM.
The gazebo is the first part of a larger project that will include a nature walk around the 13 acre property.
The library grounds reach from Hickory Dip Road to North Bayshore Drive.
If you would like to find out more about the Friends of the Franklin County library, or would like to become a member, go on-line to friendsfcpl.com.
http://friendsfcpl.com/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment