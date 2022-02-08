Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Fall 2021 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Robert Morris, David Marks, Aleah Wooten, Jennifer Kirkpatrick, Angel Padilla, Salma Guemmaz, Alexander Montauredes and Andrew Cho
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Noah Barfield, Morgan Lakey, Ava Neill, Sara Whitfield, Shiloh Jamerson, Cyrina Madrid and Gabrielle Nicodemus
No comments:
Post a Comment