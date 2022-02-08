Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is working with the American Red Cross to help provide smoke detectors to people who need them

The American Red Cross says 80% of its disaster response activities are actually for home fires.


The American Red Cross says 80% of its disaster response activities are actually for home fires.


Having working smoke alarms in your home reduces the risk of home-fire-related fatalities by 50%.


That is why the American Red Cross set a goal of reducing the incidence of fire related deaths and injury by 25% through smoke alarm installations and fire safety education.


The Program is called the “Home Fire Campaign” and it can help you check pre-existing smoke alarms, install new smoke alarms, help prepare a Home Fire Safety Checklist and help prepare a Home Fire Escape plan.


To get involved and apply for a free smoke detector, just go to the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com and fill out the online request form.




