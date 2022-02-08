The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is working with the American Red Cross to help provide smoke detectors to people who need them.
The American Red Cross says 80% of its disaster response activities are actually for home fires.
Having working smoke alarms in your home reduces the risk of home-fire-related fatalities by 50%.
That is why the American Red Cross set a goal of reducing the incidence of fire related deaths and injury by 25% through smoke alarm installations and fire safety education.
The Program is called the “Home Fire Campaign” and it can help you check pre-existing smoke alarms, install new smoke alarms, help prepare a Home Fire Safety Checklist and help prepare a Home Fire Escape plan.
To get involved and apply for a free smoke detector, just go to the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com and fill out the online request form.
No comments:
Post a Comment