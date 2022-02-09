Local residents will get a chance to bid on surplus county property later this month.
In December, Franklin County signed an auction agreement with Florida Auction Network to hold an on-site auction within the county with items from multiple government agencies and utility companies..
The auction will be held on Saturday, February 19th, at 9:00 a.m., at the Franklin County Road Department on Highway 65 in Eastpoint.
There will be a chance for interested parties to preview the items the day before the auction if interested.
There is a long list of items in the auction including 3 ambulances, a number of tractors and lawn mowers, as well as trucks and vans from the road department, parks and recreation, and animal control.
There is also various computers and office equipment from the Emergency Management Office.
