Franklin County has agreed to apply for three state transportation grants to repair and upgrade local roads.
The grant applications being submitted as part of the 2022 road grant cycle with the Florida Department of Transportation.
The requested projects include the widening and resurfacing of the southern portion of County Road 67 from Highway 98 north to State Forest Road 172.
The county is also seeking money for the widening and resurfacing of the remaining 1.8 miles of County Road 30A which was excluded from an earlier grant due to cost overruns.
They are also seeking money to pave about 1.2 miles of Mill Road in Carrabelle which was not paved in 2016.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment