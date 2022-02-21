To better serve the public, the Franklin County Building Department is updating its permitting software

To better serve the public, the Building Department is updating its permitting software. This software will allow homeowners and contractors to submit and follow the progress of their permits online, therefore saving time on calls or visits to the county’s building department.
Installation of the software is planned for the week of February 21st which will result in some closing of the building department office for setup and training. That schedule is listed below:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Friday, February 25, 2022 all day
Monday, February 28, 2022 all day
During the week of Tuesday, March 1st, to Friday March 4th, to avoid a longer than necessary wait time, it is recommended that if you need to visit the office to submit a permit or ask questions you schedule an appointment by calling (850) 653-9783 and selecting one of the following extensions: 194, 156, or 167.
These closings only affect the Building Department. The Zoning, Planning, Fiscal, and Administrative offices are all open normal hours.
If you have any questions regarding the above information, do not hesitate to contact Michael Morón (County Coordinator) at (850) 653-9783 x 155 or at Michael@franklincountyflorida.
com.
