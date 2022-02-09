Franklin County has officially approved grant applications for two Transportation Alternatives projects the County is applying for this year.
The projects include the widening/resurfacing and ADA improvements to the St. George Island multi-use path between 6th Street East and 7th Street West and the construction of a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle.
The Franklin County Commission has ranked the SGI multi-use path improvements first and the River Road multi-use path second on the priority list.
The Transportation Alternatives Program funds small-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects.
Last year it provided funding for a new sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to be complete in 2027.
