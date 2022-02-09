Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Franklin County has officially approved grant applications for two Transportation Alternatives projects the County is applying for this year.

Franklin County has officially approved grant applications for two Transportation Alternatives projects the County is applying for this year.


The projects include the widening/resurfacing and ADA improvements to the St. George Island multi-use path between 6th Street East and 7th Street West and the construction of a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle.


The Franklin County Commission has ranked the SGI multi-use path improvements first and the River Road multi-use path second on the priority list.


The Transportation Alternatives Program funds small-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects.


Last year it provided funding for a new sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to be complete in 2027.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment