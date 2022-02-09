The City of Apalachicola, Gulf County and the City of Mexico Beach have been awarded grants through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program.
The program funds the local community’s match portion of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The City of Apalachicola will receive just under 91 thousand dollars to install a permanent generator to provide backup power to the city’s police department and fire station.
The City of Mexico Beach will receive over 2.3 million dollars to install a flood control gate on an existing bridge to prevent surge and high tide from moving upstream.
Gulf County was awarded over 642 thousand dollars to create a safe room for first responders at the Gulf Coast Electric Co-Op.
In total, 21 projects were funded totaling 17.5 million dollars.
No comments:
Post a Comment