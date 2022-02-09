Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Ask her to be your Valentine all over again with a bouquet of beautiful flowers from Bayside Florist and Gifts! They are delivering on Valentine’s Day for you! Call or stop by to order (850)-229-1111.

Bayside Florist and Gifts is the area's oldest and leading full-service wedding and event florist. They serve the areas of Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Wewahitchka, Cape San Blas, Apalachicola and St. George Island.
 
Bayside Florist and Gifts
📍 208 Reid Ave Port Saint Joe, FL
☎ (850) 229-1111

Visit No Name Cafe Books & Gifts for your Valentine! Grab a coffee or a frappe while you browse thru their store, offering a variety of new & used books including local authors, children's books, and a giftshop with lots of different gift ideas and souvenirs featuring games, puzzles, and children's activity projects to help fill quiet moments, rainy days, and gift needs!
 
No Name Cafe Books & Gifts
📍 325 Reid Ave. Port St Joe, FL
☎ (850) 229-9277
Walter Green Boutique is the perfect place to shop for your Valentine! Featuring a HUGE selection of swimwear, from infants to curvy girl sizes and many brands to suit any price range or fit including Magicsuit, Maaji, Sunsets, Tommy Bahama and many more! Their apparel selection ranges from a fancy night out to relaxing by the shore.
 
Walter Green Boutique
📍 135 W Highway 98 Port St. Joe, FL
☎ (850) 227-7946
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $250
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment