FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Bug is a 1 yr old German Shepherd mix. Besides being a beautiful dog, she is very intelligent, knows basic commands, is housebroken and loves her people more than anything. She really enjoys the company of another dog so would do well in a home with a buddy. She is a also quite a climber so her yard should have a privacy fence without footholds or an invisible fence. If you are able to give her the secure home she needs and the love and attention she deserves, Bug might be the perfect dog for you!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
