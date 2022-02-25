Kite Tales | February 2022 - The monthly newsletter of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail

Nest Boxes for Kestrels
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) volunteer program helps Floridians get directly involved with conservation and restoration projects across the state. Last year, over 1,000 volunteers put in over 60,000 hours to advance FWC’s mission.
One important project that could not have gotten off the ground without the help of dedicated volunteers is the Kestrel Nest Box Monitoring Program, which has collected data essential to efforts to protect these birds.
Volunteers John Trupe and Dan Rieck use a peeper scope to monitor Southeastern American Kestrel nest boxes in Marion County.
Like many bird species, the Southeastern American Kestrel has seen significant population declines due to habitat fragmentation and degradation. Only an estimated 1,350 – 1,500 breeding pairs remain in Florida. These small birds of prey are cavity nesters, meaning that they need a protected space to nest and roost. Since they cannot excavate holes themselves, they rely on naturally occurring cavities or those abandoned by woodpeckers. Luckily, kestrels also take readily to human-made nest boxes.
Volunteers annually monitor up to 200 kestrel nest boxes, collecting data on nest box occupancy and productivity. This information allows scientists to determine the best nest box locations and conditions to maximize use by kestrels.
A huge thanks to all our FWC volunteers who make this ongoing project possible! For more information, you can read the full report on the nest box program online.
Trail Site of the Month: Oscar Scherer State Park
1843 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 34229
Open: Daily, 8 a.m. to sunset
Website
More than 12 miles of hiking and biking trails within this park introduce you to large areas of scrubby flatwoods that are home to one of the densest populations of Florida Scrub-Jays in southwest Florida. This habitat, which is closely managed for the birds’ benefit, gives way in places to shadier cooler walks beside South Creek through the campground and around Lake Osprey – all great places to visit during migration when warblers and vireos settle into the canopy to feed. The scrub-jays share this park with nesting Bald Eagles and Sandhill Cranes raise their young in the northernmost part of the park. Call ahead for scheduled walks or to organize group trips.
Check out the events page of our website for more events across the state!
Do you know about any other bird or wildlife-related events going on in Florida? Help spread the word by letting us know! Send in the times, dates, locations and contacts to WildlifeViewing@MyFWC.com for posting on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website.
Events must be related to birds or other wildlife and must be open to the public. Examples include interpretive programming, webinars, summer camps and family programs.
