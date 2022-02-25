Friday, February 25, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

Statehood Day Stroll
Constitution Convention Museum State Park
THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 2022 AT 10 AM – 11 AM EST

Join a park ranger for a special stroll on the grounds of the Constitution Convention Museum to celebrate Statehood Day. Walk under majestic magnolias and towering pines while learning how the Constitution Convention led to Florida becoming a state on this date in 1845.

Program is free with paid museum admission
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 2022 AT 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM CST
700 Country Club Road, Port St Joe, Florida 32456
You are invited to attend Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Hosted by Dream Vacations!

Have travel related questions and don't know where to start? Join us and learn how the travel industry has changed the way we see the world!
Door prizes, raffles and fun! Cash bar and food available for purchase by Shaggy Bay Supper Club.
Stretch your legs for our Annual Breeze by the Bay 5K and 10K!

On Friday, March 4th, you can register and pick up your bag at The Mill Mercantile and Social from 4:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET.

Saturday, March 5th, we will run for a cause! Same-day registrations will be available from 8:00 AM ET to 8:30AM. The run will officially start at 9:00 AM.
The race will begin at 9:00 AM ET located at 101 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The race will wind down the paved path along the beach throughout the Windmark community.
Register Here
Beach to Bay Walk
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022 AT 10 AM – 11 AM EST

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Join a guided walk through two resilient coastal ecosystems. Learn how natural processes shape both the Beach and the Bay and about the fascinating wildlife that live there.
Participants should bring water and sunscreen. Shoes that can get wet and sandy recommended.
Meet at Beach Access #2 at Eagle Harbor.
Don't miss Top Regional Blues Acts performing in the heart of the Business District of historic Port St. Joe, Florida.

FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
﻿Every Wednesday, you can find our business consultant, Dr. Len Eichler, at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!

Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!

We are here to help your business grow and succeed!



