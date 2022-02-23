Franklin County is now seeking construction bids on a project to renovate the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.
The wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ and eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
The pavilions and restroom building there have neared a critical point with the deterioration of the concrete picnic pavilions so the county has decided to use its own money to start the project, hopefully with the help of the Tourist Development council.
The exact mix of funding, which will include Insurance Proceeds, Historical Grant Funding, and TDC Beach Park Facility Funding will be undetermined until the construction bids are received.
At this time the restoration work will likely have to be done in phases to keep the park partially open during the restoration.
