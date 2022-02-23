Franklin County commissioners have approved a change to the county's procurement policy.
The previous policy, which took effect in 2012, required that any purchase over 10 thousand dollars made by a county department has to go out for bid.
The 10 thousand dollar threshold has proved to be overly restrictive as 10 thousand dollars doesn't go quite as far as it did 10 years ago and made it difficult for departments to make purchases or get repairs done in a timely manner.
The county has now increased the threshold to 25 thousand dollars before a purchase has to be put out for bid.
Purchases from $10,000 to $25,000 will still require the informal solicitation of 3 quotes and approval by the County Coordinator or Fiscal Manager.
Purchases of $25,000 or more will have to be properly advertised and awarded at a public meeting.
The new procurement policy was approved unanimously.
