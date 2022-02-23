Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to accept money from the American Rescue Plan for the Apalachicola Airport.
The airport is eligible for 22 thousand dollars through the program, which was created to provide economic relief to airports in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money can be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments.
In order the get the funds the county had to implement a face mask policy at the airport, but there are no enforcement requirements or any penalties for those who do not wear face coverings.
The county will have to put up a poster from the federal government alerting airport users to the mask policy.
No comments:
Post a Comment