The installation of a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola should be complete by early September.
Franklin County recently advertised for bids on the project and the bids are scheduled to be opened on March 15th.
The architects anticipate that construction will take 5 months putting completion of the project around the beginning of September.
The project also requires the removal of lead-based paint from he building which is estimated to take two to three months to complete, and will have to be done before the installation of the sprinkler system.
The installation of the fire suppression system has been a top priority for the county for a number of years as it will allow the venue to be used as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.
However, without the fire suppression system, no more than 50 occupants are allowed inside the armory at one time – and the building holds many more than that.
Franklin County has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the State Fire Marshall’s Office to help pay for the project.
The county will provide about 86 thousand dollars in insurance proceeds towards the cost of the project, and are asking the Tourist Development Council for the remaining 125 thousand.
No comments:
Post a Comment