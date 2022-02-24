Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-026
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MYBOATLIFT
Location Id: 379992
Location Name: JAY CHESLEY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 379992-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-026
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MYBOATLIFT
Location Id: 379992
Location Name: JAY CHESLEY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 379992-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment