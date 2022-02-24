Thursday, February 24, 2022

Win a Forgotten Coast Girls Getaway!

Enter to Win a St. George Island Girls Getaway!

Win this getaway and you, along with three of your friends, can pack your swimsuit and head to the coast for a weekend of girlfriend fun! The Franklin County TDC launches a St. George Island Girls' Getaway Sweepstakes this month! Winners of this package will stay on St. George Island, bask on the beach, explore the sights (including the nightlife!) and enjoy fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood in our award-winning restaurants. Click here to enter!

SGI Charity Chili Cookoff March 3-5
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this three-day family-friendly event features a Golf tournament, silent auction, food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details

Eastpoint Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff March 19
The Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 19 at the fire house in Eastpoint.  BBQ dinners will be served from 11am. Details
Forgotten Coast 
Paint-Out March 18-27
The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air Paint-out will be held March 18-27 throughout Franklin county. Now in the 17th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day cultural art event.  
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 19
The  Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 19. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on March 19 from 10 am to 3 pm.  The event will feature the popular Fishy Fashion show and new to the event this year will be a scavenger hunt. 
WWII Veterans Honored During Camp Gordon Johnston Days March 12
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will honor military veterans with a parade as part of the 27th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, 2022. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to the present. This community parade will feature vintage museum vehicles like the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen. In addition, entries include other military vehicles, motorcycles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations, and auxiliary units, and civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, Shriners, and beauty queens of all ages. Following the parade, the museum will host a Dice Run as a fundraiser to support the museum’s mission. All types of vehicles are welcome. Details. 
CGJ Exhibits in March
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present two special exhibits to honor our country’s Canine Military Veterans and recognize the Role of Cartoonists in WWII.  These exhibits will open Tuesday, March 1, and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 2.  Details.
Lighthouse Climbs March 18
St. George Island’s historic Cape St. George Lighthouse and the Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will each host Full Moon Climbs on Friday March 18. The Carrabelle Lighthouse climb is scheduled from 6-10 pm and will include music and food vendors. The St. George Island lighthouse climb will run from 7:30-9:30 pm. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse to see views of the bay as the sun sets and the moon rises. 
Capt. Finn explores the area in Forgotten Coast Like A Local Video Series
Join Capt. Finn as he takes you around Florida’s Forgotten Coast and shows you how to “Forgotten Coast Like A Local.” In the most recent excursion shown below, join Capt. Finn as he explores the restaurant and nightlife scene!
Captain Finn Explores Nightlife!
Carrabelle History Museum Features Turpentine Exhibit
The Carrabelle History Museum will feature a exhibit on the  “C. C. Land Turpentine Camp”.from Wednesday, March 2 through Thursday, March 31. 
The exhibit will include display tools unique to the turpentine trade including bark hacks, scrapers, axes, odd-shaped galvanized buckets from the late 1930s, and a collection of different types of pots and trays used to collect the pine sap.  Historic photos of the camp workers  and aluminum tokens, known as scrip used for purchases at the camp commissary are also part of the display, as well as samples of the many medicinal products made from pine derivatives. Details. 
Panhandle Players Perform Sweet Tea March 25-27
Sweet Tea at the B&B is the third installment in Jerry Hurley’s Sweet Tea saga. Sweet Tea at the B & B takes place in Apalachicola at the height of the Great Depression. Details.
March Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host the March events on Saturday March 12 and 26 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek.  Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola. 

Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, March 5 and again on March 19 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.  

Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its March outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The March market dates are March 5 and 19. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
