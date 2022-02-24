The Franklin County Commission has agreed to help the city of Apalachicola pay to re-stripe some of the parking areas in the city.
The board will use some of its gas tax money to help pay for half the costs of re-striping some of the parking spaces and crosswalks in the downtown area, as well as at Riverfront Park and at the parking area on Avenue I.
The project would also include handicapped spots.
The project will begin soon as the city would like to complete the re-striping before tourist season kicks off in earnest.
The estimated cost is 10 thousand dollars, though it could be a little more than that.
The county has agreed to reimburse the city for half the costs, up to a maximum of 7500.00
Commissioners said this is a needed project that should help protect the safety of pedestrians visiting Apalachicola.
