Getting Out in Gulf County

Stretch your legs for our Annual Breeze by the Bay 5K and 10K!
On Friday, March 4th, you can register and pick up your bag at The Mill Mercantile and Social from 4:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET.
Saturday, March 5th, we will run for a cause! Same-day registrations will be available from 8:00 AM ET to 8:30AM. The run will officially start at 9:00 AM.
The race will begin at 9:00 AM ET located at 101 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The race will wind down the paved path along the beach throughout the Windmark community.
No comments:
Post a Comment