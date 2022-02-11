Friday, February 11, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library - Port St Joe
Your local library is pleased to support Gulf County United and their many local sponsors in bringing this exhibit from Baltimore to Port St. Joe!
Opening reception is this Sunday from noon to 4.
Stretch your legs for our Annual Breeze by the Bay 5K and 10K!

On Friday, March 4th, you can register and pick up your bag at The Mill Mercantile and Social from 4:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET.

Saturday, March 5th, we will run for a cause! Same-day registrations will be available from 8:00 AM ET to 8:30AM. The run will officially start at 9:00 AM.
The race will begin at 9:00 AM ET located at 101 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The race will wind down the paved path along the beach throughout the Windmark community.
Register Here
Our members get benefits that do more, like healthcare coverage that includes Prosper Benefits to help you save throughout the year on your healthcare needs.
Chambers of FL Health Care

﻿Every Wednesday, you can find our business consultant, Dr. Len Eichler, at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!

Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!

﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



at

