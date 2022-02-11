Friday, February 11, 2022

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Apalachicola Bee Company

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

Saturday, February 12th
11:00am
16 Ave E Apalachicola, FL
Bee Our Guest!!! Doors open tomorrow, February 12, @11am!! Join us for honey and mead tastings with our Beetenders for a BUZZIN good time!!!
The sweetest place to BEE is Apalachicola Bee Company!!!



