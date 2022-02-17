Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red Snapper

For Immediate Release
February 18, 2022
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. A scientific stock assessment of red snapper is set to begin this spring. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the red snapper stock.
Please submit your responses to our
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EST on March 18, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of red snapper in the Gulf. Contact gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org if you any questions.
