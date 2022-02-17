NOAA Fisheries Announces New On-Line Permit Application System

Key Message:
In an effort to reduce your time filling out paperwork and spend more time focusing on your business, NOAA Fisheries offers a new on-line permit application system. We listened and thanks to your valuable feedback, the process of applying for and renewing a permit is faster, safer and more accurate!
As of February 1, 2022, we no longer accept checks or money orders as a form of payment for processing your application. You will need to submit payment through our on-line system. Also, we no longer accept faxed documents. All supporting documents need to be submitted on-line with the exception of original permits. We still require original permits to be mailed into the NOAA Fisheries' Permit Office during a transfer application.
Two months before your permit is set to expire you will receive an email from NOAA Fisheries’ Permit Office. This email will also give you the option of signing up for an on-line account and the link will take you here. Completed applications need to be received by our office at least 30 days before the desired effective date of the new permit (or at least 30 days before the permit expires) to be considered submitted on time. Applications received to our office less than 30 days before the expiration date or that are not complete (i.e. missing information that prevents us from issuing the permits) can cause a delay in issuing the permits before your current permits expire. Requirements can be found at Federal regulations at 50 CFR § 622.4 (g)(1).
NOTE: You may create an online account prior to your permit expiration, but you won’t see your renewal application unless you are within 60 days of the permit expiration date.
Benefits to Signing Up:
- Get your permits sooner - all applications are processed in the order in which they are received. Once you submit your on-line application, we have received it and you are in line.
- Easy and Fast - the on-line application process takes less than 15 minutes to complete.
- Fewer Deficiencies - completing the application on-line ensures fewer deficiencies that could delay your permit getting renewed.
- Safe and easy to pay - you can pay for your renewal or application fee via credit card or bank.
Those Eligible for On-Line Applications:
- New vessel permit requests,
- Limited access permit transfers,
- Dealer and operator permit renewals,
- New requests for dealer and operator permits
Two months prior to your permit renewal, you will be notified by NOAA Fisheries’ Permit Office. Once you receive that notification, you can register for an on-line account. Visit us here when it is time to get started! If you are registering for the first time be sure to have a copy of your vessel registration card handy.
For permit renewals, the auto-generated renewal reminder emails will come from "NOAA Fisheries - Southeast Region Permit Office" with a subject line that reads "NMFS SERO Permit Renewal Reminder.” They will appear like the image below.
