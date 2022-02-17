Painting One on One with a Professional Artist

Have you always wanted to try your hand at painting? Maybe you are a painter, but have never painted outdoors before? Do you need to get out and relieve some stress and do something fun for a change? Find out what its all about! Sign up for a painting station at The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event. You get to paint one-on-one with a professional plein air painter for two hours! These lessons are only $40 and the canvas and paints are provided. Best of all, you go home with a finished painting. How cool is that?
We have invited six of Florida's finest professional artists to assist you with these lessons, and there are still many available in various locations from Carrabelle to Mexico Beach and other spots in between during our ten day event, which begins March 18th and ends on March 27th. All of these artists are coming just to teach these lessons, so don't delay and sign up now!
