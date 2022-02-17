Franklin County schools are getting ready for the annual 4-H public speaking contest.
The contest allows local 4th through 6th graders, as well as home schoolers, to show off their public speaking skills by writing and presenting a 2 to 3 minute long speech that can be humorous, serious, educational, inspiring or persuasive.
Speeches are written and presented in the classroom with classroom winners then competing at the school level.
1st Place school level winners will then advance to the county contest, which will be held in March, for a chance to win a full scholarship to 4-H Camp Timpoochee, which has been a tradition since the early 1930’s!
County Winners can compete in a district-wide competition for public speaking with a chance to compete at the state level.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment