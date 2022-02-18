Getting Out in Gulf County

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022 AT 8 AM – 5 PM
JSL Prom Project
Forgotten Coast Athletics
This event is open to anyone in need of a dress. Qualifying events include Prom, Homecoming, Winter Formal, Military Ball, 8th Grade Formal ETC. Bring your old dresses and swap for new or just come take a look at our collection. We will also have a limited supply of shoes and accessories. Every girl who enters will be able to enter a raffle drawing for prom services including services like hair styling, flowers, makeup, tanning and other spa packages. We are currently taking donations of long formal gowns especially very small sizes and plus sizes. Anyone with questions can text Lianna at (616) 498-2016. See you there!
Saturday, February 19, 2022
All day
Saturday, February 19, 2022, the 22nd Annual Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off will take place and is sure to bring all the fun, flavor and spices. With a variety of types of Gumbos and Brunswick stews to taste, this will be one hot, and yummy, competition.
There will be tons of great gumbo and Brunswick stew for the eating. This event is free to enter and the only costs is for food and beverages. Tickets will be available for purchase to sample one, two or as many as you like gumbos or stews. There will be beverages available as well as hot dogs and sausage dogs. With live music and free beads, this is one cook-off that will get you in the Mardi Gras mood! All proceeds raised will go toward the Special Events for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4th firework show.
The Port St Joe Farmers Market will be open this Saturday, February 19, 2022. We will have fresh produce, shrimp, baked goods and many crafts. The day will be beautiful one so visit us and stay downtown and dine at our many fine restaurants.
Located at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons Park.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022 AT 12 PM
Invasive Plant Species
Wewahitchka - Charles Whitehead Public Library
Bring your lunch and learn all about local invasive plant species with Ray Bodrey, UF/IFAS Gulf County Agricultural Extension Agent.
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 2022 AT 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM CST
700 Country Club Road, Port St Joe, Florida 32456
You are invited to attend Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Hosted by Dream Vacations!
Have travel related questions and don't know where to start? Join us and learn how the travel industry has changed the way we see the world!
Door prizes, raffles and fun! Cash bar and food available for purchase by Shaggy Bay Supper Club.
Stretch your legs for our Annual Breeze by the Bay 5K and 10K!
On Friday, March 4th, you can register and pick up your bag at The Mill Mercantile and Social from 4:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET.
Saturday, March 5th, we will run for a cause! Same-day registrations will be available from 8:00 AM ET to 8:30AM. The run will officially start at 9:00 AM.
The race will begin at 9:00 AM ET located at 101 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The race will wind down the paved path along the beach throughout the Windmark community.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022 AT 9 AM – 10 AM CDT
Beach to Bay Walk
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Join a guided walk through two resilient coastal ecosystems. Learn how natural processes shape both the Beach and the Bay and about the fascinating wildlife that live there.
Participants should bring water and sunscreen. Shoes that can get wet and sandy recommended.
Meet at Beach Access #2 at Eagle Harbor.
