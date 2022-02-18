The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is trying to get a better understanding of what’s happening with red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Council is asking that fishermen report any trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
The information will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the red snapper stock and will be especially useful before a scientific stock assessment of red snapper begins this spring.
The Fishery Management Council has created an on-line Fisherman Feedback Tool where you can post any information.
We have posted the link to the Fisherman Feedback tool at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
Responses are needed by March 18th.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScmIV4iH4mu3yQ8CqNaTHkbuBWnAyDdSRvgOxmAlg72azsrZQ/viewform
