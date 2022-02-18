The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has released its collections numbers for last October and November.
The October 2021 collections were nearly 295 thousand dollars while the November 2021 collections were nearly 145 thousand dollars.
The money comes from a 3 percent tax on hotel and rental houses in Franklin County.
The revenue is reinvested in the county by funding tourist related facilities including local museums and beach park facilities like restrooms, playgrounds, boat ramps and parks and beach accessibility improvements.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to increase the number of visitors who come here.
