Gulf County, Florida February 2022 Events!

pop up tents with hand crafted art surround a gazebo

Salt Air Farmer's Market

A favorite event is back for 2022! Shop local farmers and artisans. Let your family enjoy art pieces and the amazing flavors of fresh veggies, sweet Tupelo Honey, and vine-ripened fruit. Open 1st and 3rd Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Beach Clean Ups!

On February 13th, join several groups in helping keep our beaches clean. This will be a pre-shorebird nesting season beach cleanup.

Events All Month Long

Visit our events page to see all the events that are coming up in February and beyond!

Meet Our Partners

PORT ST. JOE GARDEN CLUB

The Port St. Joe Garden Club is a stunning venue in the heart of Port St. Joe that can be reserved for weddings, showers, birthdays & other events! This location has a lot to offer to anyone!
www.facebook.com/portstjoegardenclub/

GULF COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Gulf County of Commerce is located in downtown Port St. Joe and is a great local resource for shops, restaurants, local maps, and more. They also host several events throughout the year! 
(850) 227-1223
www.gulfchamber.org

