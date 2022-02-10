Steven Cade - February 11th Free Concert at the Port Inn in Port St Joe

Houston, Texas born country pop artist Steven Cade has captivated and energized crowds across North America with his signature sound. He infuses contemporary pop elements into country-influenced songs, creating a unique slant on traditional country music. “My goal is to write, create, and perform music that speaks to people about everyday life and hopefully inspires them and helps them through the challenges we all face in life, while spreading a positive message,“ states Cade.
