National Forest prescribed burning today in Liberty County, Lake County and Baker County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., February 10, 2022 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns today on the Apalachicola, Ocala and Osceola National Forests.
The Apalachicola National Forest's 3,775-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Liberty County, East of State Road 65, West of County Road 12, Southeast of the town of Bristol.
The Ocala National Forest's 1,175-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Lake County, East of Forest Service Road 61, West of Forest Service Road 69, South of County Road 445 and North of Lake Dorr.
The Osceola National Forest's 834-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Baker County, South of the Pinhook Swamp area, six miles West of the town of Taylor and North of Sand Hill Grade Road.
Prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of future wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.
This is one of many prescribed fires the National Forest is doing during the 2021/22 prescribed burning season. Today’s burns are in Burn Unit 195, and Compartments 267 and 114.
No comments:
Post a Comment