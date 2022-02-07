If you have ever considered becoming a foster family, there will be a foster care training class in Franklin County this month.
NorthWest Florida Health Network is the agency over foster care training and licensing in Franklin County.
The group is planning to host a hybrid foster care class for Franklin County families starting Monday, February 21st.
They plan to combine online and in person training for new local foster families.
The training will be primarily online, with the in-person training requirements being hosted in Franklin County.
There is a tremendous need for foster families in Franklin County and one of the biggest barriers to getting families involved is that people have to travel to Tallahassee for several weeks in a row to complete the required training.
This class will relieve that burden for interested families.
Providing more local foster families will also help the children by allowing them to stay in our schools, our community, and surrounded by their friends.
Anyone interested in taking the classes, or who want more information about foster care, can contact Calyn Stringer, Foster Family Support Recruiter and Trainer, at 850-264-6713 or by email to calyn.stringer@nwfhealth.org.
