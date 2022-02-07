The playground at Vrooman Park will we dedicated to a child who lost her life in a car accident last year.
The Franklin County Commission agreed unanimously last week to dedicate the playground at the Eastpoint Ball fields to Charlie Cate Odom.
She was 5 years old when she suffered critical injuries in a 4 vehicle accident on the Apalachicola Bridge on November 5th, 2021.
District 5 Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward made the motion to dedicate the park and said she is having a sign made up that she will place herself on the fence around the park.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment