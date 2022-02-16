National Forest prescribed burning today in Wakulla, Franklin and Columbia Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., February 16, 2022 – The U.S. Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns today on both the Apalachicola and Osceola National Forests.
The Apalachicola National Forest's 3011-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Wakulla County, North of Highway 319, South of Forest Service Road 321, West of Lawhon Mill Road and Northwest of the town of Medart.
Additionally, the Apalachicola National Forest will conduct a 1178-acre prescribed burn in Franklin County, North of Forest Service Road 148A, South of Brickyard Road, West of Highway 6, Northeast of Smith Creek Landing.
The Osceola National Forest's 3503-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Columbia County, North of County Road 278, South of NE Gum Swamp Road and Interstate 10, West of Harrington Court, East of McColskey Avenue.
Prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of future wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.
This is one of many prescribed fires the National Forest is doing during the 2021/22 prescribed burning season. Today’s burns are in Burn Units 350 and 111, and in Compartments 60, 65 and 66.
