Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

In the doghouse? Did you forget Valentine’s Week?

Gift your Valentine with unconditional Love! Consider adopting a loving furry companion from the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, and if you can’t adopt, please consider making a tax-deductible donation; all proceeds go to support their heartworm program as well as their daily efforts to provide for all the animals in their care.
There are so many ways to support the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society:

- Donate
- Shop To Support
- Foster
- Volunteer
Visit their website at www.sjbhumanesociety.org and make the difference in a life of a fur baby today! #ADOPTDONTSHOP
 
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
📍 1007 10th Street, Port Saint Joe, FL
☎️ (850) 227-1103
Hannon Insurance Agency was established in 1942 by its founder Frank Hannon to service the needs of the residents of Port St. Joe and surrounding areas including Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Apalachicola and Carrabelle.
They offer insurance services including AutoHomeowners and Renters, Fire, Flood, Wind and more to keep you protected.

Here is a complete list of the types of insurance coverage they offer:

  • Commercial and Personal Auto
  • Boat and Personal Watercraft
  • Recreational Vehicle
  • Motorcycle and Scooter
  • Homeowners
  • Renters
  • Dwelling Fire including short-term rental and seasonal
  • Wind / Hail
  • Flood
  • Business Owners Policy / General Liability
  • Bonds
  • Workers Comp

﻿Their goal is to provide quality insurance products at an affordable price while offering service that is second to none.
 
Hannon Insurance Agency
📍 221 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
☎️ (850) 227-1133
Captain Containers is a family owned and operated small business offering Roll Off Containers for rent in Port St. Joe Florida and the surrounding area. They can offer you the personal service that the big companies can't provide!
 
ROLL OFF CONTAINER SIZES AVAILABLE:
15 YARD - 14' x 8' x 3-1/2' tall
20 YARD - 14' x 8' x 5-1/2' tall
CALL FOR RATES
(850) 340-1530
 
Captain Containers
📍 125 Barbara Drive, Port St. Joe, FL
☎️ (850) 340-1530
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $250
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


