Ascension Sacred Heart Hospitals in Northwest Florida are beginning to see a decline in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.
New COVID infections across the state have been falling for a number of weeks, but hospitalizations have remained relatively steady, but now those numbers seem to be falling too.
As of February the 14th there were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton and Gulf counties.
That's down from 57 last week.
More than 85 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.
Sacred Heart is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated including a booster shot for those who are eligible.
The shots are available to everyone, including children as young as 5.
If you have been immunized but need a booster shot, you should do that as soon as you are eligible as the booster increases your defenses against the Omicron variant of COVID.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
